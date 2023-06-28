Hong Kong (CNN) — Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of LVMH, has reportedly arrived in China for his first visit to the country since the end of its strict Covid restrictions, after his company posted a jump in sales driven by a rapid rebound in China’s luxury spending.

The French entrepreneur is the latest in a string of prominent business leaders to have visited China, following trips by Tesla CEO Elon Musk and JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon last month. Beijing has been wooing global CEOs in an effort both to arrest a slump in business confidence and to divide Western businesses from governments on their policy toward China.

CNN’s Wayne Chang and Beijing bureau contributed reporting.