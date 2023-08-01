New York (CNN) — Lunchables, which is making its way into school lunchrooms this fall, is testing out yet another destination for parents to find its grab-and-go snack trays for kids–the produce aisle.

Kraft Heinz (KHC), which makes Lunchables, said a new offering of its popular packaged meal for the first time includes fresh cut fruits, such as clementines, apples, pineapples and grapes placed next to the typical crackers, cheese and meat options.