(CNN) — Shares of Lululemon jumped after the market closed on Thursday, buoyed by stronger than anticipated quarterly results reflecting a jump in sales in China and beyond.

The athleisure retailer said its net revenue rose by 24% to $2 billion between the first quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023. The company performed particularly well with its international customers: sales rose 60% year-over-year outside of North America.