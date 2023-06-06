Lululemon stands by decision to fire employees who intervened in robbery

 John Greim/LightRocket/Getty Images/FILE

New York (CNN) — Lululemon’s (LULU) CEO Calvin McDonald said the retailer stands by its decision to fire two employees who tried to intervene during a theft at one of its stores.

The incident took place in late April at its store in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.