London is about to become a very expensive place for polluting cars

London's Ultra Low Emission Zone will be expanded city-wide on Tuesday.

 Carl Court/Getty Images

London (CNN) — If you drive an older, polluting car anywhere in London, starting Tuesday you’ll have to pay a princely charge of £12.50 ($15.70) per day.

In 2019, the British capital became the first city in the world to introduce a round-the-clock Ultra Low Emission Zone, inside which cars and other vehicles have to meet tough emissions standards or face a toll.