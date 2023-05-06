Live Nation posted a record $3.1 billion in revenue -- up 73% from last year -- in the first quarter of 2023, despite possible regulation and tremendous fallout from botched Ticketmaster sales for the Taylor Swift Eras tour.

In an earnings release, the ticket-industry giant said over 19 million people attended events across 45 countries in the first quarter. Many venues and markets opened fully for the first time since the global pandemic began in 2020.

CNN's Samantha Murphy Kelly, Julia Horowitz and Jordan Valinsky contributed to this report.