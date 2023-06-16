(CNN) — Lawmakers’ calls to investigate the proposed merger between the US-based PGA Tour and Saudi Public Investment Fund–backed LIV Golf are escalating.

On Friday, Rep. Maxine Waters, the top Democrat on the House Financial Services Committee, and the chair of the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, sent a letter to the US Treasury Department requesting the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) examine the national security risks of the golf tour tie-up.