Leon Black agrees to pay $62.5 million to avoid Jeffrey Epstein-related lawsuits in the US Virgin Islands

Billionaire investor Leon Black, seen here in Beverly Hills, California, in 2016, struck a multi-million dollar settlement with the government of the US Virgin Islands to avoid any legal claims tied to a Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking investigation.

 Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg/Getty Images

(CNN) — Billionaire investor Leon Black struck a multi-million dollar settlement with the government of the US Virgin Islands to avoid any legal claims tied to a Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking investigation.

According to a settlement document obtained by CNN, Black agreed in January to pay the Virgin Islands government $62.5 million in cash. In exchange, the Virgin Islands released Black from any current and future legal claims related to Jeffrey Epstein.