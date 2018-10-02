Legislature to return in November to vote on Kimberly-Clark

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Paper-maker Kimberly-Clark says it will delay any decision about closing a Wisconsin plant that employs about 500 people until after the Legislature meets in November to discuss a tax break bill.

Gov. Scott Walker and legislative leaders announced the previously unplanned session Tuesday. It is set to begin on Nov. 12, a week after the Nov. 6 election.

Kimberly-Clark had imposed a Sept. 30 deadline for the Legislature to take action. But company spokeswoman Brook Smith says in a statement Tuesday that productive discussions with Walker and members of the Legislature continue.