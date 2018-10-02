Legislature to return in November to vote on Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark will wait on closure decision
MADISON, Wis. - Paper-maker Kimberly-Clark says it will delay any decision about closing a Wisconsin plant that employs about 500 people until after the Legislature meets in November to discuss a tax break bill.
Gov. Scott Walker and legislative leaders announced the previously unplanned session Tuesday. It is set to begin on Nov. 12, a week after the Nov. 6 election.
Kimberly-Clark had imposed a Sept. 30 deadline for the Legislature to take action. But company spokeswoman Brook Smith says in a statement Tuesday that productive discussions with Walker and members of the Legislature continue.
Smith says "we will not make any final decisions" about the plant in Fox Crossing until after the Legislature meets in November.
