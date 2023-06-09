Lawyers for Epstein victim suing JPMorgan Chase ask to recall Jamie Dimon and others for depositions

Jamie Dimon, chairman and chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., is pictured here during a Bloomberg Television interview at the JPMorgan Global High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference in Miami on March 6.

 Marco Bello/Bloomberg/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — In a lawsuit over the role JPMorgan Chase played in longtime client Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking crimes, attorneys for an anonymous Epstein victim have asked a federal judge to allow them to question JPMC CEO Jamie Dimon and other bank personnel for a second time.

Attorneys for the woman who’s suing the bank for allegedly enabling and benefiting from Epstein’s criminal activities claim they should be permitted to recall Dimon and others for depositions based on information in documents turned over late by the bank.