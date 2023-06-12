New York (CNN) — Oracle (ORCL) founder Larry Ellison is reaping the benefits of artificial intelligence popularity, edging past Microsoft (MSFT) founder Bill Gates to land the number four spot on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index on Monday, according to Bloomberg.

Ellison is now the world’s fourth-richest person, with a staggering $129.8 billion net worth, Bloomberg reported. He just squeaked past Gates, whose net worth — Bloomberg reported — is currently $129.1 billion. It’s the first time Ellison is richer than Gates and ranked above No. 5 on the list, the outlet reported.

CNN’s David Goldman and Nicole Goodkind contributed to this report.