Largest federal transportation grant ever awarded to critical NY-NJ tunnel project

President Joe Biden speaks at the construction site of the Hudson Tunnel Project, January 31, 2023, in New York.

 John Minchillo/AP

(CNN) — The replacement for a crumbling underwater tunnel connecting New York City and New Jersey that carries up to 200,000 people daily just received the largest-ever federal transportation grant, according to Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer.

The $6.88 billion grant for the Gateway project includes constructing a new tunnel beneath the Hudson River parallel to the decaying North River tunnel, which is more than a century old and crumbling in the decade-plus since Superstorm Sandy flushed 3 million gallons of corrosive salt water into the tunnel.