(CNN) — Lachlan Murdoch, Fox Corporation’s chief executive, paid substantial legal fees to Private Media, which publishes the scrappy Australia-based news outlet Crikey, after abandoning his defamation lawsuit against the outlet.

Murdoch’s lawyer, John Churchill, said Tuesday that Murdoch had paid. So, $1,306,739 Australian ($839,207.39 US) to cover Private Media’s legal costs, more than the $1.1 million Australian ($705,000 US) that had been sought by the outlet.