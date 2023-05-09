Lachlan Murdoch: No change in strategy at Fox News after Dominion settlement

Fox Corp. posted a loss in the most recent quarter after it paid a $787.5 million settlement to Dominion Voting Systems. Pictured is the Fox News headquarters building in New York City.

 Mike Segar/Reuters

Despite a turbulent and expensive few weeks, Fox News isn't changing course.

Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch said there will be no change in strategy at the company's top rated right-wing network, despite the firing of its top rated anchor Tucker Carlson and a massive $787.5 million settlement to Dominion Voting Systems that resulted in the company swinging to a loss in the just completed period.