Labor Day weekend gas prices are near all-time highs

Gasoline prices are displayed at a Shell station ahead of the Labor Day weekend on August 28 in West Hollywood, California. According to AAA, the average price of regular gasoline with self-service in Los Angeles County rose to $5.36 per gallon, 33 cents more than one month ago.

 Mario Tama/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Drivers hitting the roads this Labor Day weekend will be greeted by historically high gas prices for this time of the year.

The record-high for gas prices during the week leading up to Labor Day was set in 2012 at $3.84 a gallon, according to a CNN review of federal data that goes back to 1990.