Lab-grown meat is cleared for sale in the United States

An undated handout photo from Eat Just shows a GOOD Meat takeout meal in Singapore.

 Eat Just, Inc/Reuters

New York (CNN) — Cultivated meat, also known as lab-grown meat, has been cleared for sale in the United States.

Upside Foods and Good Meat, two companies that make what they call “cultivated chicken,” said Wednesday that they have gotten approval from the US Department of Agriculture to start producing their cell-based proteins.