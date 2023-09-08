New York (CNN) — Kroger and Albertsons are selling roughly 400 stores to Piggly Wiggly’s parent company in an attempt to win antitrust approval for the mega merger between the grocery stores.

C&S Wholesale Grocers will pay $1.9 billion, with the deal expected to close in early 2024 subject to regulatory approval, the company said in a statement. C&S, a privately held company, operates 500 grocery stores under the Piggly Wiggly and Grand Union banners and is also a major grocery wholesaler.