New York (CNN) — Nearly 15 years ago, Coca-Cola starting letting soda fans mix their own flavors with its Freestyle fountains. Now, Kraft Heinz wants to do the same for dipping sauces.

Sauce “bases” include Ketchup, Ranch, 57 Sauce and BBQ Sauce. Customers can pick one (yes, just one) and mix it with flavor “enhancers,” including jalapeño, smoky chipotle, buffalo and mango (here, you can pick more than one). Those extra flavors can each be added at “low,” “medium” or “high” intensities.