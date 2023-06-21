Key takeaways from Fed Chair Powell’s testimony

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies before congressional lawmakers this week, starting Wednesday.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Washington, DC (CNN) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testified before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday as part of his semiannual report to both chambers of Congress. He is set to appear before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday.

Powell’s testimony came just one week after the central bank paused its most aggressive rate-hiking campaign in decades. A few things that became clear: The Fed isn’t done fighting inflation, the focus of new banking regulation will likely be on the biggest banks and the central bank remains attuned to its employment mandate.