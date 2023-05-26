(CNN) — The Department of Justice has opened a criminal hacking probe into how behind-the-scenes footage of fired Fox News host Tucker Carlson was leaked to media organizations in recent months, according to a letter the federal agency sent the right-wing cable network this week.

US Attorney Roger Handberg and Assistant US Attorney Jay Trezevant notified Fox News of the investigation in a letter dated Thursday. The letter, which CNN obtained, said that the Justice Department “presently views Fox Corporation as one of the potential victim-witnesses of the alleged criminal conduct under investigation.”