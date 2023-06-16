Just for fun, Toyota is developing an EV with a manual transmission

Toyota, long skeptical of electric vehicles, has been planning a more aggressive push into the sector.

 Indranil Aditya/NurPhoto/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — For those who find electric cars a bit boring, Toyota engineers are working on a realistic-feeling fake manual transmission as a possible feature.

To be clear, a manual transmission on an electric car would serve absolutely no purpose. It would be just for fun, an add-on for people who like shifting gears in their gasoline-powered cars.