Just days after pausing rate hikes, Fed officials call for more increases

Fed Governor Christopher Waller, here in 2021, said Friday that additional rate increases are necessary to bring inflation down to the central bank’s 2% target.

 Bess Adler/Bloomberg/Getty Images/FILE

Washington, DC (CNN) — The dust has barely settled on the Federal Reserve’s decision to pause its aggressive rate-hiking campaign — but in public appearances Friday, central bank officials have a clear message: Keep hiking.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller and Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin both said Friday that additional rate increases are necessary to bring inflation down to the central bank’s 2% target.