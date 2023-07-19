Washington, DC (CNN) — Just 1% of all US homes changed hands in the first half of this year, the lowest share in at least a decade, according to data from Redfin.

Only about 14 out of every 1,000 existing homes moved from one owner to another in the first half of 2023, compared to 19 of every 1,000 during the same period in 2019. That means home buyers have 28% fewer homes to pick from than before the pandemic upended the US housing market.