Jury finds Ed Sheeran did not infringe on the copyright of 'Let's Get It On'

A Manhattan jury found Ed Sheeran's hit "Thinking Out Loud" did not infringe on the copyright of the classic Marvin Gaye song "Let's Get It On." Sheeran, center, is pictured arriving at federal court in New York on May 3.

 Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg/Getty Images

A Manhattan jury found Ed Sheeran's hit "Thinking Out Loud" did not infringe on the copyright of the classic Marvin Gaye song "Let's Get It On."

The jury determined that Sheeran did not wrongfully copy compositional elements or melodies from "Let's Get It On." The jury found that Sheeran independently created his song.