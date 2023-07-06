Minneapolis (CNN) — When the June jobs report lands on Friday, it’s all but certain to show that the US labor market has added jobs for 30 consecutive months.

While the current employment growth pales in comparison to the labor market expansion seen between 2010 and 2019, when there were a record 100 months of job growth, it’s the strength of this current streak that continues to defy expectations: The above-average gains come at a time of elevated, but waning, inflation as well as a historic spike in interest rates resulting from a Federal Reserve counteroffensive to rising prices.