(CNN) — A judge has blocked New York City’s minimum wage law for food delivery workers from going into effect on July 12 until there is a hearing for a lawsuit filed by DoorDash and Grubhub against the city.

The law, announced last month, would increase pay for app delivery workers to $17.96 per hour before tips on July 12 and bump up the minimum wage to nearly $20 per hour in April 2025. Delivery worker pay would also be adjusted annually for inflation.

- CNN’s Vanessa Yurkevich contributed to this reporting.