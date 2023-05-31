(CNN) — A federal judge rejected arguments from attorneys for Boeing that it should not have to pay for the pain and suffering of 157 victims of a March 2019 Boeing 737 Max crash because they all died on impact.

Federal Judge Jorge Alonso, who will preside over the trial due to start in federal court in Chicago next month, said that Boeing’s attorney had argued that under the law “evidence of pre-impact fright and terror is not relevant,” because “the evidence tends to show that the passengers had no time to experience conscious pain and suffering after injury because they died immediately upon impact.”