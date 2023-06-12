JPMorgan reaches $290 million settlement with Jeffrey Epstein victims

JPMorgan Chase has settled a class action suit from Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse victims.

 Erik McGregor/LightRocket/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — JPMorgan Chase has agreed to pay $290 million to settle a class-action lawsuit from Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse victims, according to David Boies, one of the victims’ attorneys.

The victims had accused the bank of enabling sex trafficking by the deceased financier when he was a client.