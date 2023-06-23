New York (CNN) — The Securities and Exchange Commission fined JPMorgan Chase $4 million for mistakenly deleting 47 million emails, many of which the regulator was trying to access as part of multiple probes.

The contents of some of the emails, which could not be recovered since they were permanently deleted, were requested in subpoenas for at least a dozen civil securities-related regulatory investigations, the SEC said in an administrative order published on Thursday.