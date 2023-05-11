JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says Trump doesn't understand the debt ceiling

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, seen here on May 11, sharply criticized former President Donald Trump on Thursday saying Trump doesn't understand the debt ceiling.

 Cyril Marcilhacy/Bloomberg/Getty Images

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon sharply criticized former President Donald Trump on Thursday, saying the 2024 presidential candidate doesn't understand the debt ceiling and what is at stake. It is just "one more thing he doesn't know very much about," Dimon told Bloomberg Television.

Trump said in a CNN town hall Wednesday night that a default would be preferable to a result that doesn't stop the government "spending money like drunken sailors."