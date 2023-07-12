JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon isn’t a fan of ‘Bidenomics’

Jamie Dimon, chairman and chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., during a Bloomberg Television interview at the JPMorgan Global High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference in Miami, Florida, US, on Monday, March 6.

 Marco Bello/Bloomberg/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Jamie Dimon isn’t sold on “Bidenomics.”

“I’d be careful about that,” said Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, in reference to president Joe Biden’s economic theory that rejects “trickle-down” policies in favor of focusing on the middle class.