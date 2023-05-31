JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon hints at future in politics

Jamie Dimon, chairman and chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., is seen here during a Bloomberg Television interview on the sidelines of the JPMorgan Global China Summit in Shanghai on May 31.

 Bloomberg/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Jamie Dimon is arguably the most powerful person in corporate America. Dimon has built a banking empire at JPMorgan Chase and his advice is sought by presidents, prime ministers and central bankers.

Now that he’s conquered the business world, Dimon is signaling an openness to at least explore an eventual second act in politics.