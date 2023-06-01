Journalists at the nation’s largest newspaper chain are walking off the job in a showdown with its CEO

Hundreds of Gannett journalists plan to stage a one-day strike during the media company’s annual shareholder meeting and their message: Gannett needs new leadership, and pictured the Gannett Co. headquarter on July 14, 2010, in McLean, Va.

 Jacquelyn Martin/AP/FILE

(CNN) — The biggest newspaper chain in the country is about to be rocked by the biggest walkout of its staff in history.

On Monday, hundreds of Gannett journalists plan to stage a one-day strike during the media company’s annual shareholder meeting. Their message: Gannett needs new leadership.