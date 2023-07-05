Jenny Craig is being revived online

Weight loss brand Jenny Craig is getting a second lease on life. Nutrisystem’s parent company Wellful is rebooting the brand this fall in a “convenient direct-to-consumer delivery model,” the company announced on July 5.

 Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Jenny Craig/FILE

Nutrisystem’s parent company Wellful is rebooting the brand this fall in a “convenient direct-to-consumer delivery model,” the company announced Wednesday. Jenny Craig went bust in May after more than 40 years in business because of growing competition from trendy diets and weight loss drugs like Ozempic.