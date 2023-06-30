(CNN) — JD Power’s Initial Quality report, released last week, contained a huge surprise. The top-quality luxury brand wasn’t frequent winner Lexus, a brand famous for ranking at the top of such surveys. This time it was Alfa Romeo, an Italian car with a reputation for excitement – but not necessarily trouble-free ownership.

That’s great news for anyone thinking of buying a sporty Italian car, but it’s also part of a larger turnaround involving a number of auto brands.