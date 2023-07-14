Jason Sudeikis on the picket line: We’ll strike ‘as long as it takes’

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, center, is seen here during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on July, 13, in Los Angeles.

 Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

New York (CNN) — Actors hit picket lines Friday in their first strike against film and TV productions since 1980 and the nation’s largest strike since 1997.

There are 160,000 members of SAG-AFTRA, the union representing everyone from A-list stars to struggling actors working other jobs while awaiting their first break in the industry. The union argues that the rapid changes in the industry in recent years, with the rise of streaming services, have made it impossible for many if not most of the members to earn a living acting.