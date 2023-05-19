Janet Yellen told bank CEOs more mergers may be necessary, sources say

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, here on April 11, told bank executives on Thursday that more bank mergers may be necessary.

 Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters/FILE

New York (CNN) — During Thursday’s meeting with the CEOs of large banks, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told executives that more bank mergers may be necessary as the industry continues to navigate through a crisis, two people familiar with the matter told CNN.

The comments from Yellen provide further evidence that Biden officials are starting to warm up to the idea of bank mergers despite concerns from progressives and the administration’s own scrutiny of corporate concentration.