Hong Kong (CNN) — Jack Ma’s fortune is estimated to be worth less than half of what it was just three years ago, when he made a pivotal speech that derailed what was supposed to be the world’s biggest share sale at the time.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index projected Wednesday that the business mogul’s wealth had fallen by $4.1 billion over the past year, due to a massive fall in the valuation of Ant Group, the fintech giant that he co-founded but no longer controls.