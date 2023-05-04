It's 'too early' to assess any potential Bud Light backlash, Anheuser-Busch CEO says

Anheuser-Busch InBev CEO Michel Doukeris addressed the Bud Light controversy in the company's earnings call on May 4, saying it's "too early to have a full view" of the impact of sponsoring an Instagram post by transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

 Jeff Chiu/AP

"The Bud Light volume decline in the US over the first three weeks of April, as publicly reported, would represent around 1% of our overall global volumes for that period," Doukeris said on the call. He focused attention on the company's global reach, saying that Bud Light is just one beer within its portfolio and it's not changing the company's full-year outlook.