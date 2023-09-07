It will be more confusing than ever to watch an NFL game this season

Ronnie Rivers #30 of the Los Angeles Rams is tackled by Fred Warner #54 of the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

 Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — You’re going to need a play-call sheet to keep track of where to watch the National Football League on television this season.

The NFL season kicks off Thursday night with the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions on NBC and its Peacock app.