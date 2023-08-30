(CNN) — In many ways, San Francisco’s downtown is in dire straits. The city’s once bustling Union Square neighborhood — teeming with shoppers, diners, and tourists — has suffered declining foot traffic and closing stores.

Stores in the area, once crowded with shoppers, are now replaced by papered-over windows and “Retail for Lease” signs, according to Google Street View, which was last updated in June.

CNN’s Nathaniel Meyersohn contributed to reporting