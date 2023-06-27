New York (CNN) — The USDA gave two brands, Good Meat and Upside Foods, the green light last week to start producing and selling lab-grown, or cultivated, chicken in the United States. But is that kosher, literally?

The two companies tout their products as slaughter-free, raising a theological question: If meat doesn’t come from a slaughted animal, does it still need religious oversight to be considered kosher or halal? The dietary restrictions followed by some Muslims and Jews both hinge on ritual slaughter. So is it even, from a religious, dietary perspective, really “meat?”