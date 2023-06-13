New York (CNN) — Instant Brands, the maker of Instant Pot, Corelle, and Pyrex, among other products, has filed for bankruptcy.

The Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, which allows for a reorganization of the company rather than its disappearance in a Chapter 7 filing, came on Monday. The company blamed tighter credit and higher interest rates for the problems leading to the filing but said that it grew rapidly since the start of the pandemic, entering several new product categories and expanding its global footprint. It listed more than $500 million in both assets and liabilities, and said it has received $132.5 million in additional financing from its existing lenders as part of its bankruptcy process.