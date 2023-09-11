New York (CNN) — Instacart’s latest valuation is tens of billions of dollars below what the company was once worth just a year ago, as the company attempts an initial public stock offering in a challenging climate for online delivery.

The grocery delivery company revealed in an updated IPO filing that it’s aiming to price its stock between $26 and $28 per share, valuing Instacart at around $7.4 billion at the midpoint. Monday’s valuation is far cry from the $24 billion it said it was worth last year and just a fifth of its $39 billion valuation from 2021.