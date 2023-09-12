Washington (CNN) — America’s small businesses felt gloomier in August as they continued to struggle with inflation and hiring qualified workers, according to a survey from the National Federation of Independent Business released Tuesday.

Optimism among more than 600 small businesses surveyed declined in August from the prior month, snapping a three-month streak of improving sentiment. The August reading was “the 20th consecutive month below the 49-year average of 98,” according to a news release. Expectations of better business conditions over the next six months deteriorated seven points in August from July, a much better reading than last June’s, “but still at recession levels,” the NFIB said.