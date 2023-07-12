Inflation just fell when rate hikes were paused. So why should the Fed keep hiking?

 Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Inflation cooled for the 12th consecutive month in June, moving to 3% from 4% in May, according to the latest Consumer Price Index data from the Labor Department.

But last month’s inflation report was an outlier — for the first time, the declines weren’t immediately preceded by a rate hike from the Federal Reserve. Instead, for the first time in over a year, the central bank said it would hold interest rates steady to learn more about how its cumulative five percentage point rate hike since last March has impacted the economy.