Inflation in Europe stuck at 5.3% in August as energy prices rise

A Carrefour hypermarket in Villeneuve-la-Garenne, a suburb of Paris, France, photographed in March.

 Thomas Samson/AFP/Getty Images

London (CNN) — Consumer prices in the 20 countries that use the euro rose 5.3% on average this month compared with a year ago, preliminary estimates by Europe’s statistics office showed Thursday.

That was unchanged from the annual rate of inflation in July.