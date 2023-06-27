New York (CNN Business) — The United States is recovering faster than its peers from the historic bout of inflation squeezing families and souring the mood of the nation, according to a new analysis from White House economists.

Inflation remains much higher than economists or American families would like, a large part of the reason why President Joe Biden’s approval ratings on the economy – and overall – have remained lackluster. Yet the cost-of-living crisis is a truly global phenomenon, largely brought on by factors outside politicians’ control – the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and supply chain snarls have sent prices around the world soaring.