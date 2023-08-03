India’s recent rice ban sent people into a panic. Here’s what’s going on now

New York (CNN) — Last month, the Indian government announced an abrupt ban on exporting non-basmati white rice, which includes varieties favored by South Indian communities. The move has raised fears of destabilizing rice supplies in certain parts of the world and reportedly sent some US shoppers into panic-buying mode.

But US rice producers want consumers to know: We’ve got plenty of rice.