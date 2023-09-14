In a bad omen for inflation, US oil prices top $90 a barrel for the first time this year

A person pumps gas on Sept. 12 in Marietta, Ga. US oil prices climbed above $90 a barrel on September 13 for the first time in 10 months, threatening to push gasoline prices even higher and heat up inflation across the economy.

 Mike Stewart/AP

New York (CNN) — US oil prices climbed above $90 a barrel on Thursday for the first time in 10 months, threatening to push gasoline prices even higher and heat up inflation across the economy.

High oil prices have already created an unusual situation where gasoline is getting more expensive even after the summer driving season has ended. Despite demand easing, gas prices are just pennies away from their highest level of the year.